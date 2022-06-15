Insights across six key international jurisdictions

There has been an increased focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues in Canada and abroad. Corporate Canada and government organizations face growing pressure, both from a business perspective and a reputational perspective, to consider the ESG impact of their investments, particularly around climate change.

Pension funds are being asked to report to their members on how they incorporate ESG impacts in their investments. BLG has contributed to the Eversheds Sutherland report, "An international perspective: ESG and pensions guide" to highlight issues relevant to Canada.

