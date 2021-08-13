Lawson Lundell lawyer Megan Kaneen co-authored an article with Allen Furlong in the International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans (IFEBP) magazine, Plans & Trusts. The article is called 'Evolving Law: Can Benefit Plans Contain Certain Age-Based Distinctions?'

"Legal challenges have benefit plans questioning certain age-based distinctions, including a maximum age for receiving extended health care (EHC) or disability benefits," wrote Kaneen and Furlong. "The outcome may depend on plan-specific factors such as plan jurisdiction, the applicable human rights legislation, the nature of the benefit in issue, plan experience and the demographics of plan membership, among others."

The IFEBP is an 'educational organization dedicated to providing the diverse employee benefits community with objective, solution-oriented education, research and information to ensure the health and financial security of plan beneficiaries worldwide.'

Read the article* here.

