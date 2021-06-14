ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Wills and Estates litigator Sheila Morris chaired the "Your Critical Introduction to Retirement Home Tenancies" webinar on June 9, 2021. The webinar covered retirement and long-term care homes, and how they are fundamentally different. They unraveled the legal complexities of these unique entities.

The session was hosted by the Ontario Bar Association Elder Law section.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.