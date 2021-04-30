Federal Labour Program Provides Guidance on New Workplace Harassment and Violence Laws

On 1 January 2021, enhanced obligations came into effect to assist in the prevention of harassment and violence in federally regulated workplaces. » Read More

Arbitrator Upholds Employer's Mandatory COVID-19 Testing Policy

In a recent decision, an Ontario Arbitrator upheld an employer's mandatory COVID-19 testing policy. The union filed a group grievance on behalf of its members working in a retirement home. The grievance challenged the reasonableness of the employer's unilateral decision to adopt an Ontario government recommendation for long-term care homes, by converting the recommendation into a mandatory COVID-19 testing policy. » Read More

Internationally, we are the single Canadian member of L&E GLOBAL, an alliance of over 1500 labour and employment lawyers in more than 120 offices around the world. As part of L&E GLOBAL, Filion offers access to a single legal powerhouse for clients requiring complex cross-border labour and employment services throughout the world.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.