Canada: New Ontario Regulation: Employers Must Comply With The Advice Of The Chief Of Medical Officer Of Health Regarding COVID-19 Vaccination Policies

On August 24, 2021, the Ontario government filed O. Reg. 577/21, amending O. Reg. 364/20 (Rules for Areas at Step 3 and at the Roadmap Exit Step). The amendment requires businesses and organizations to operate “in compliance with any advice, recommendations and instructions” issued by either the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health, or by a medical officer of health after consultation with the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health,

(a) requiring the business or organization to establish, implement and ensure compliance with a COVID-19 vaccination policy; or

(b) setting out the precautions and procedures that the business or organization must include in its COVID-19 vaccination policy.

Just four days earlier, on August 20, 2021, the Medical Officer of Health for the City of Toronto issued a press release strongly recommending that Toronto employers institute workplace vaccination policies. As part of the recommendation, the City of Toronto provided guidance on developing workplace vaccination policies. The recommendation predates the filing of O. Reg. 577/21, and it is not clear whether such recommendation is binding on businesses and organizations in Toronto.

