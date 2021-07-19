Summer is coming and with that, an annual right of summer - vacation. Now is an ideal time for employers to refresh their understanding of employee vacation entitlements and ensure that they are in compliance with the laws governing an employer's vacation obligations. In this episode, host Alison Walsh is joined by Andy Pushalik to discuss employers' vacation obligations and the Dentons Vacation Toolkit.

Click here for more information on vacation time and vacation pay obligations, and find out how you can receive a copy of the Dentons Vacation Toolkit.

Originally published June 23, 2021

