Navigating the ever-changing landscape of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) can pose challenges. With trends and innovations constantly emerging, it's crucial to stay informed. Craig Stenhouse, Co-Founder of SHIFT Critical, offers valuable insights on staying updated with industry shifts. Whether it's through networking, continuous learning or leveraging resources, Craig emphasizes the importance of proactive engagement to remain abreast of relevant changes in the ESG sphere.
