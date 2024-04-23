In the context of the energy transition, the Quebec government has announced a draft regulation to reserve a 300-megawatt (MW) block of electricity from solar photovoltaic sources. The Quebec government considers solar energy a vital complement to hydroelectricity and wind power, which is in line with the objective to diversify Quebec's energy sources. This approach is reflected in Action Plan 2035 – Towards a Decarbonized and Prosperous Québec, which outlines plans to integrate new solar energy sources into the Hydro-Québec grid, including the connection of small solar fleets into the distribution network, customer self-generation and the use of batteries to meet peak demand.

The draft Regulation respecting a 300-megawatt block of photovoltaic solar energy (Regulation) was published in the Gazette officielle du Québec on March 27, 2024. The Regulation stipulates that, as part of Hydro-Québec's power supply policy, a 300 MW photovoltaic solar power block must be connected to Hydro-Québec's main grid by the following deadlines:

100 MW by December 31, 2029; and

200 MW by December 31, 2032.

The Regulation stipulates that Hydro-Québec must issue a request for proposals to acquire the first part of the block no later than December 31, 2024, and the second part of the block no later than December 31, 2026.

The Regulation is published for a period of 45 days from March 27, 2024. Interested parties may submit comments in writing before the deadline. Comments will be taken into account when drafting the final version of the Regulation.

