According to its Electricity Supply Plan 2023-2032 submitted to the Régie de l'énergie at the end of 2022, Hydro-Québec expects growth in electricity demand to continue in Quebec in the next decade by an additional 25 terawatt-hours.

This growth is notably explained by the electrification of transportation; other transformations undertaken to decarbonize the economy and the emergence of new sectors of economic development, many of which are linked to the energy transition.

To meet this increased demand, Hydro-Québec launched on March 31, 2023 a request for tenders for 1,500 megawatts (MW) of wind-powered energy. In this process, Hydro-Québec received 16 proposals, representing a total of 3,034 megawatts. From these 16 proposals, Hydro-Québec announced on January 26, 2024 that 8 projects have been selected to move forward with the production of wind energy. 5 different companies will carry out these 8 projects by for a total of 1,550 MW:

Boralex Development Canada Inc. (wind farms Arthabaska and Monnoir)

Pattern Renewable Holdings Canada 2 ULC (wind farm Broughton)

Kruger Energy Inc. (wind farms Les Jardins and Saint-Paul-de-Montminy)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (wind farms Manicouagan and MRC Lotbinière)

Invenergy Renewables Canada Development ULC (wind farm Pohénégamook—Picard—Saint-Antonin—Wolastokuk)

It should be noted that an important component of the call for tenders was that these projects had local community support and that they were to be developed in partnership with the local community and/or Indigenous communities.

According to the retained proposals, electricity deliveries are expected to start as soon as December 1, 2027 and will continue to be commissioned until December 1, 2029. The average supply cost is anticipated to be 7.8 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) in 2023 dollars (which does not take into consideration transportation and balancing price).

Hydro-Québec will shortly finalize its power purchase agreements with the developers prior to submitting them for approval by the Régie de l'énergie.

In 2023, 49 wind farms were in operation in Quebec, providing nearly 4,000 MW of wind powered energy.

Map of Retained Projects

