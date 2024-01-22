In order to reach Canada's commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050, the development of a robust renewable electricity industry is needed across the country. The province of Alberta was leading the way in growing Canada's renewable industry, being poised to have its most productive year to date. However, the government of Alberta announced an unprecedented suspension of approvals for all new renewable projects over 1 megawatt, beginning in August 2023 until February 2024.

BD&P Articling Student, Reed Boothby, shared the details and possible implications of the suspension with Financier Worldwide. Read the full article here.

