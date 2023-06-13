Canada:
Alberta's Emissions Reduction And Energy Development Plan
13 June 2023
Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP
On April 19, 2023, the Alberta government released its Emissions Reduction and Energy Development
Plan [PDF] (the Alberta Plan), which aligns with the federal
target of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 but does not
accept certain federal emissions reduction targets for 2030. In
this blog post, we highlight some aspects of the Alberta Plan,
including where it conflicts with federal plans to achieve a
national greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction of 40–45%
(below 2005 levels) by 2030.
Overview of the Alberta Plan
At a high level, the Alberta Plan seeks to maintain energy
security and position Alberta as a leader in emissions reductions,
while attracting investment, working with Indigenous communities
and supporting jobs. It highlights achievements to date and gives
broad plans for GHG emission reductions. Key measures include
continued financial support for carbon capture, utilization and
storage (CCUS) adoption, carbon price increases to $170 per tonne
by 2030 under the Technology Innovation and Emissions
Reduction Regulation (consistent with the
Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act) and further
tightening of methane regulations.
Notably, the Alberta Plan rejects the goal of requiring a
net-zero electricity grid by 2035 as stated in the federal government's 2030 Emissions Reduction
Plan. The Alberta Plan states that this federal goal is not
technologically feasible and threatens electricity affordability
and reliability. While it notes that the Alberta government sees
opportunities for emissions reductions through CCUS, hydrogen and
renewables, the Alberta Plan positions natural gas as the primary
feedstock for electricity generation in Alberta beyond 2035.
The Alberta Plan also does not accept the federal
government's target to reduce oil and gas sector methane
emissions by at least 75% (below 2012 levels) by 2030. While not an
outright rejection, the Alberta Plan frames this federal target as
a challenge due to its "prescriptive and costly
approach", and its potential to disproportionately impact
Alberta and result in carbon leakage. The plan notes that the
Alberta government intends to assess the target's feasibility,
while maintaining its own goal to achieve a 45% reduction in
methane emissions from the oil and gas sector (below 2014 levels)
by 2025.
Other specific aspects of the Alberta Plan
Key sector-specific activities and next steps in the Alberta
Plan include
|
Oil and gas
|
- achieving a 45% reduction in methane emissions (below 2014
levels) by 2025
- assessing the feasibility of a 75–80% reduction in
methane emissions (below 2014 levels) by 2030
- implementing the Alberta government's Natural Gas Vision and Strategy [PDF], which
envisions growth in petrochemical manufacturing, hydrogen,
industrial demand, LNG, and plastics
- taking advantage of the natural gas sector to advance CCUS
technology, recycling systems, Alberta's Hydrogen Roadmap
(which we previously posted about), displacement of
high-emission energy sources with LNG and evaluation of the ammonia
supply chain
|
Oil sands
|
- exploring reducing the 100-megatonne oil sands GHG emissions
limit under the Oil Sands Emissions Limit Act and
implementing regulations to align with the reductions targets of
the Pathways Alliance (a collaboration of
Canada's largest oil sands producers targeting net-zero GHG
emissions from operations by 2050)
- relying on the use of carbon capture and small modular nuclear
reactors to reduce emissions from oil sands production
|
Electricity
|
- retiring Alberta's last coal-fired electricity generation
plant in 2023
- requiring 30% of electricity in Alberta to be produced using
renewable resources by 2030
- using the existing electricity grid infrastructure and
maintaining use of natural gas for electricity generation
- enabling consumers to generate their own electricity, as well
as managing demand and energy efficiency to reduce overall energy
use
- working with consumers, industry and regulators to support new
technology, including energy storage and demand side
management
- diversifying the electricity system with low-emitting
technologies such as CCUS, hydrogen and small modular reactors
- advocating for financial support from the federal government
given the cost of decarbonizing Alberta's grid under the
federal policies like the proposed Clean Electricity
Regulation
|
Hydrogen
|
- investing in petrochemical facilities for hydrogen projects
under the Alberta Petrochemicals Incentive Program
- determining the conditions that need to be in place for
development of hydrogen refueling stations
- continuing to implement Alberta's Hydrogen Roadmap,
including exporting 2 megatonnes per year of hydrogen and hydrogen
carriers by 2030, blending hydrogen with natural gas for
residential and commercial heating, enabling the transition to fuel
cell electric vehicles and adding CCUS to production facilities to
reduce emissions by 12 Mt per year
- investing $25 million in Emissions Reduction Alberta to support
investment in hydrogen development and the hydrogen value
chain
- addressing challenges with transportation of hydrogen and
ammonia to access global markets
|
Bioenergy
|
- exploring establishing a minimum bioenergy blend rate for
natural gas in Alberta
- creating a 12% non-refundable tax credit for corporations
investing $10 million or more to build or expand agri-processing
facilities in Alberta
|
Transportation
|
- reviewing Alberta's Renewable Fuel Standards
Regulation to consider increasing minimum renewable fuels
blending requirements and expanding the regulation to other
fuels
- working with industry and others to assess and plan
infrastructure that supports the use of alternative-fueled
vehicles, such as hydrogen and electrification
- investing in the Municipal Climate Change Action Centre to
provide funding, technical assistance and education to
municipalities and community organizations, including programs for
electric vehicle charging stations on municipally owned
property
Conclusion
With the United Conservative Party's recent re-election as a
majority government, the Alberta Plan is unlikely to change in the
near future. In the immediate aftermath of the election, Premier
Danielle Smith stated in a "warning to Ottawa" that she
will not allow the "contemplated federal policies to be
inflicted upon Albertans", in reference to goals in the
federal government's 2030 Emissions Reduction
Plan.1 While there is alignment on some aspects of
the federal and provincial emissions reduction plans — such
as increased adoption of CCUS and hydrogen — conflicts
between other aspects of the plans and political rhetoric may
present challenges to collaboration between the federal and Alberta
governments. They may also result in constitutional challenges to
federal emissions reduction initiatives by the Alberta government,
similar to its previous challenges of the federal Greenhouse
Gas Pollution Pricing Act2 and Impact
Assessment Act.3
Footnotes
1. See CBC, "Hear Danielle Smith's victory
speech" (May 30, 2023), online: https://www.cbc.ca/player
/play/2217888323532.
2. The Alberta government's challenge to the
constitutionality of the federal Greenhouse Gas Pollution
Pricing Act was unsuccessful before the Supreme Court of
Canada, as discussed in our previous post in 2021.
3. The Alberta government's challenge to the
constitutionality of the federal Impact Assessment Act was
successful before the Alberta Court of Appeal , as discussed in our
previous post in 2022. That decision has since been appealed to
the Supreme Court of Canada, which had not issued its decision as
of the date of this post.
