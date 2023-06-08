Bennett Jones acted for Paris-based Électricité de France S.A. in connection with its C$500 million Maple Bond issuance as part of an aggregate senior bond issuance of US$3 billion and C$500 million.



The EDF Group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, having developed a diverse production mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support energy transition.



More details are available in EDF's press release.

