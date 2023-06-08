Canada:
Low-Carbon Energy Leader EDF Issues $500 Million Maple Bond
08 June 2023
Bennett Jones LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Bennett Jones acted for Paris-based Électricité de
France S.A. in connection with its C$500 million Maple Bond
issuance as part of an aggregate senior bond issuance of US$3
billion and C$500 million.
The EDF Group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, having
developed a diverse production mix based mainly on nuclear and
renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in
new technologies to support energy transition.
More details are available in EDF's press release.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Energy and Natural Resources from Canada
Back To The Future: Utility Asset Regulation
McLennan Ross LLP
Following the 2016 wildfires in the Fort McMurray area, ATCO Electric Ltd. (ATCO) applied to the Commission to recover $15 million from Customers as compensation for costs incurred as a result...
Key Takeaways From The 2023 Canadian Hydrogen Convention: Part 1
Bennett Jones LLP
The 2023 Canadian Hydrogen Convention (CHC) recently took place in Edmonton, Alberta, bringing together over 8,000 industry leaders, stakeholders and government officials from across Canada and around the world. CHC 2023 sent a loud and clear message that Canada is ready for large-scale.
Canada's Clean Hydrogen Tax Credit Takes Shape
Borden Ladner Gervais LLP
The 2023 federal budget (the 2023 Budget) delivers on the Federal Government's promise to provide significant tax credits to help Canada meet its climate change goals...
What Makes Negligence ‘Gross’ And When Is Misconduct ‘Wilful’?
Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP
There is often debate during negotiations for joint venture and services agreements about the scope of the exclusion clause. Should liability include or be limited to "gross negligence", "wilful misconduct", or both? In addition to the differing levels of immunity that can be chosen, the parties can manage the likelihood of protracted litigation by clearly defining the chosen liability firewall. Through the use of contractual definitions for these terms, liability clauses provide a mechanism to