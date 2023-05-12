Canada:
The Drive To Decarbonize—An Overview Of Recent Clean Energy Tax Initiatives
12 May 2023
Bennett Jones LLP
Greg Johnson and Brendan Sigalet presented to the Canadian Petroleum Tax Society about
recent clean energy tax initiatives, including:
- application of existing tax rules to key minerals and
inputs;
- the critical mineral exploration tax credit;
- the qualified zero-emission technology manufacturing tax
deduction;
- an overview of recently announced investment tax credits;
- CCA incentives relating to clean energy initiatives;
- canadian renewable and conservation expenses; and
- zero-emission vehicles.
