Greg Johnson and Brendan Sigalet presented to the Canadian Petroleum Tax Society about recent clean energy tax initiatives, including:

  • application of existing tax rules to key minerals and inputs;
  • the critical mineral exploration tax credit;
  • the qualified zero-emission technology manufacturing tax deduction;
  • an overview of recently announced investment tax credits;
  • CCA incentives relating to clean energy initiatives;
  • canadian renewable and conservation expenses; and
  • zero-emission vehicles.

