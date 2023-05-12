ARTICLE

Canada: The Drive To Decarbonize—An Overview Of Recent Clean Energy Tax Initiatives

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Greg Johnson and Brendan Sigalet presented to the Canadian Petroleum Tax Society about recent clean energy tax initiatives, including:

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Energy and Natural Resources from Canada

Canadian Government Moves Forward On Major Clean Hydrogen Investment Tax Credit Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman The credit was included in the 2023 Budget Proposal, and if passed by Parliament will provide an ITC of up to 40% for eligible clean hydrogen projects.

First Climate Lawsuit Against A Commercial Bank: NGOs Take Legal Action Against BNP Paribas For Funding Fossil-fuel Development Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP This is the first climate-related lawsuit in the world involving a commercial bank.

Federal Budget 2023: SMR Update McCarthy Tétrault LLP The federal government estimates that over US$100 trillion in private capital will be spent between now and 2050 to build the global clean economy. As outlined in the federal...

Lithium Industry Powering Up In Western Canada MLT Aikins LLP As the energy transition picks up speed, strategic minerals are increasingly in demand. Lithium is one such mineral – a "critical mineral" on Canada's Critical Minerals List.

2023 Federal Budget: Important Measures Supporting Canadian Mining Development Torys LLP On March 28, 2023, the Government of Canada delivered the 2023 federal budget (the Budget), which, as part of its commitments to support the energy transition economy in Canada...