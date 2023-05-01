ARTICLE

Canada: Experienced In Energy - How BD&P Is Leading The Energy Transition Movement (Video)

From solar and renewables to carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS), BD&P has experience guiding our clients through all aspects of the ever-changing energy sector. Carolyn Wright, BD&P Partner, describes how our firm is leading the energy transition in Alberta.

