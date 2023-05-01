Canada:
Experienced In Energy - How BD&P Is Leading The Energy Transition Movement (Video)
01 May 2023
Burnet, Duckworth & Palmer LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
From solar and renewables to carbon capture utilization and
storage (CCUS), BD&P has experience guiding our clients through
all aspects of the ever-changing energy sector. Carolyn Wright,
BD&P Partner, describes how our firm is leading the energy
transition in Alberta.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Energy and Natural Resources from Canada
Federal Budget 2023: SMR Update
McCarthy Tétrault LLP
The federal government estimates that over US$100 trillion in private capital will be spent between now and 2050 to build the global clean economy. As outlined in the federal...
2023 Federal Budget: Green-Energy Tax Incentives
Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP
Over the past few years, the Department of Finance Canada (Finance) has proposed a cluster of green-energy tax incentives aimed at encouraging both the development of Canada's green economy...
Lithium Industry Powering Up In Western Canada
MLT Aikins LLP
As the energy transition picks up speed, strategic minerals are increasingly in demand. Lithium is one such mineral – a "critical mineral" on Canada's Critical Minerals List.
Ontario Launches Clean Energy Credit Registry
Torys LLP
On March 29, 2023, the Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) launched a clean energy credit (CEC) registry in Ontario (the Registry). Companies will be able to purchase...