Enzo Barichello comments in the Edmonton Journal on Edmonton Global receiving $3,744,000 in federal funding for two projects to strengthen the regional hydrogen supply chain and expand investment initiatives to grow the area's economy. Enzo is Edmonton Global's Board Chair.

The region is now in the midst of an international race as countries around the world vie to be tomorrow's hydrogen superpowers. Enzo says, "We cannot let this opportunity escape our region. We need to move aggressively to take advantage of this."

Edmonton Global's media release on the announcement is available here.

