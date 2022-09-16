Canadian Conclusion From Fasken The effect of the IRA for Canadian businesses is its impact to act as a non-tariff barrier to accessing the US market: Canadian governments and industry will need to be more cognizant of US standards of production to reduce GHG emissions and adopt similar programs and standards or risk being shut out of the US market. Alternatively, industry may decide to cross over the US green wall and locate manufacturing capacity there to specifically address the US market. In light of the clear, concerted effort by the US to pump billions into the US market to reduce GHG emissions to specified targets, several considerations for Canadian businesses arise: The threat of carbon border adjustments mechanisms (CBAMs). There may be noticeable advocacy and pressure on the US federal government to prevent carbon leakage or the importation of competing products that have been manufactured without similar standards by using CBAMs such as a border tax as a way to limit offshore production and subsequent import of inputs manufactured under processes that do match the objectives and GHG standards supported by the IRA.

As a corollary to CBAMs, closely integrated Canadian border industries including the electric vehicle industry may be subject to the possibility of having restrictions on their products from being used to complete various car components or in the production of these vehicles unless standards of production are considered to meet similar or identical GHG or other environmental emission reduction standards. This raises the issue of government disagreement on whether standards are the same and creates space for US domestic political advocacy to have Congress and the President in their various jurisdictional capacities to set the standards that Canadian industry must meet as a condition of use in the US.

Particularly for the forest industry, agriculture and various advanced manufacturing, the IRA is likely to provide legislative and policy support for a trend that is already gaining momentum: the requirement by both US federal and state procuring agencies to require in any RFP/RFQ that as a condition of qualification, US companies must not use inputs that, for example, are harvested in a way that do not make use of carbon sequestration or that do not protect old growth forests according to US standards or that do not implement technology to accelerate GHG reductions in the manufacture of say, various plastic inputs. This situation currently exists and under the IRA will continue to create pressure on US suppliers to US government procuring agencies to procure their own inputs from US markets to remove any doubt regarding potential disqualification. We invite you to reach out to the authors or your relationship contact at Fasken for more information on these issues, or for assistance or advice in designing a strategy for your business to navigate these fluid requirements for US market access.