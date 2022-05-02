On April 20, 2022, the Québec government announced that it will authorize Hydro-Québec to launch two calls for tenders for new wind and renewable energy supplies. A block of 1,000 MW will be reserved for the wind energy sector and a block of 1,300 MW will be reserved for the renewable energy sector.

This announcement adds on the calls for tenders launched in the fall of 2021 for 300 MW of wind energy and 480 MW of other renewable energy sources as well as the mutual agreement intervened between Hydro-Québec, in its distribution activities, Boralex, and Énergir, also announced the week of April 19, 2022, according to which the government corporation would become co-owner of three wind power projects totalling approximately 1,200 MW of power.

The Government explains its decision in that it is part of Québec's desire to continue its efforts to electrify its economy and to achieve its objectives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. These calls for tenders also aim to meet growing energy and power demand due to the development of new markets such as the battery sector, agricultural greenhouses and green hydrogen, as well as due to the increased electrification of Québec's economy.

The Government seeks for significant community participation in carrying out the projects and announces that it will promote local purchasing, more specially within the regions of the Gaspésie, the Îles-de-la-Madeleine and the Matanie regional county municipality, which he considers to be the cradle of the wind power industry.

Draft regulations for the calls for tenders were published in the Gazette Officielle du Québec on April 27, 2022, and provide for a 45-day consultation period.

