Against the backdrop of worldwide ambitions to reach net zero emissions by 2050, Canada's renewable energy industry is undergoing significant change. As businesses focus on reducing the emissions associated with their electricity use, renewed interest in private power purchase agreements (private PPAs) is emerging—giving rise to opportunity for power developers and businesses looking to realize corporate ESG commitments. In this article, we explore the mechanics of PPAs and the latest market trends in Canada.

The current landscape

At COP26, the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference recently held in Glasgow, countries were asked to present ambitious 2030 greenhouse gas emissions reductions targets that would put them on a path to achieve net zero emissions by mid-century.

Many countries have already stepped forward with these commitments. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), governmental net zero pledges to date cover around 70% of global GDP and carbon dioxide emissions1. Canada, for example, recently passed the Canadian Net-Zero Emissions Accountability Act, formalizing the country's target to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Considerable work remains to implement these commitments, especially in the electricity sector. The IEA has estimated that a radical transformation of the global energy system will be necessary to achieve a net-zero emissions scenario by 2050, with substantial investments in low carbon electricity generation required to accommodate a contemplated 40% increase in electricity demand by 20302.

Many companies are working out targets and strategies to help achieve these commitments, with a focus on electricity sector emissions. Companies with electricity generation assets are considering ways to lower the carbon intensity of their power production over time, often driving investments towards renewable energy supply. Meanwhile, electricity end users are considering ways to reduce their Scope 2 emissions (i.e., those indirect emissions that result from their electricity use)3.

Scope 2 emissions can be reduced by decreasing energy use and improving energy efficiency. Yet as long as electricity use continues—or even rises in step with the growing electrification of vehicles fleets and other equipment—companies are also considering ways to either purchase renewable energy directly to displace their electricity use from the grid, or buy the environmental attributes associated with renewable power production to offset the emissions associated with their electricity use4. This has driven interest in private power purchase agreements (PPAs).

Private power purchase agreements

Private PPAs are agreements for purchase of electricity between a generator (the seller) and a private party purchaser (the buyer)5. They can be categorized as either physical or virtual PPAs.

In a physical PPA, the buyer obtains the actual electricity from the contract facility, which the buyer can use to power its own operations. The buyer will pay the seller an agreed-upon price per MW supplied. Physical PPAs may be the right choice where the buyer's operations are in the same location as the generation facility, or where the buyer is an electricity retailer looking to offer renewable electricity to its customers.