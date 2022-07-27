ARTICLE

I. Introduction

In our monthly Blue J Predicts column, we use tax research software to analyze pending or recently decided federal income tax cases. This month we analyze the judgment of the Tenth Circuit in Reserve Mechanical, 1 which addressed whether a microcaptive insurance arrangement constituted insurance so that the premiums received were exempt from taxation under section 501(c)(15).

Several months ago, we examined the Tax Court's decision in Reserve Mechanical and predicted with 77 percent confidence that the taxpayer's appeal would be dismissed and the Tax Court's decision affirmed.2 That prediction was correct.

In its decision, the Tenth Circuit reiterated that the outcome in Reserve Mechanical should not be regarded as an indictment of all microcaptive insurance arrangements. Instead, the particular facts of the case indicated that the taxpayer was not engaged in the business of insurance. Still, we expect that the result in Reserve Mechanical will have a significant effect on the captive insurance industry. Notably, since the release of the decision, the IRS has issued a statement warning taxpayers to beware of microcaptive insurance arrangements.3 The IRS said, "Taxpayers should be alert to these schemes, normally peddled by promoters, as they will ultimately cost them." It added that "these transactions will result in serious economic loss to taxpayers, including the loss of deductions, required income inclusion, and penalties."4 This is not new guidance: Since 2015 the IRS has included abusive microcaptive insurance arrangements on its "Dirty Dozen" list.5

In this analysis, we explore the relative merits and prospective strengths of three of the grounds for appeal advanced by Reserve Mechanical Corp. (Reserve). As it happens, all three were rejected by the Tenth Circuit. First, Reserve argued that the Tax Court erred in classifying the insurance arrangement as one of "excess" insurance only.

Second, it claimed that the Tax Court erred in assessing the bona fides of a reinsurer who is not the taxpayer. Third, Reserve argued that the Tax Court erred in determining that the premiums were unreasonably high. We explore the key factors underpinning each of these grounds and use the insurance arrangement predictive module in Blue J Tax to assess how significant the three specific factual characterizations were to the overall decision.6 We then perform a series of distinct analyses, varying the mix of assumptions to identify scenarios that could have in principle led to Reserve succeeding in its appeal.

There are two critical takeaways from our analysis of the facts in Reserve Mechanical. First, the most significant factor driving the result in the government's favor was whether captive insurance premiums were set using objective methods, such as actuarial data. Second, the factors with a more modest effect were whether the insured maintained complete coverage from other insurers and whether there was a circular flow of funds.

II. Background

A captive insurance company is generally a wholly owned subsidiary that is established to insure the parent and, in many cases, the parent's other subsidiaries. In the right circumstances and with sound tax planning, these insurance companies stand to obtain favorable tax treatment under section 501(c)(15). This provision creates a tax exemption for insurance companies if the gross receipts for the tax year do not exceed $600,000 and more than 50 percent of the gross receipts consist of premiums.

For the purposes of captive insurance arrangements, the terms "insurance" and "insurance company" are not expressly defined in the IRC.7 Consequently, to characterize insurance activities and whether a particular entity constitutes an insurance company, reference must generally be made to the common law. The common law has established four nonexclusive criteria to determine whether a particular arrangement constitutes insurance for federal income tax purposes: (1) the arrangement involves insurable risks, (2) the arrangement shifts the risk of loss to the insurer, (3) the insurer distributes the risk among its policyholders, and (4) the arrangement is insurance in the commonly accepted sense.8

III. Facts of Reserve Mechanical

From 2008 to 2010, Reserve issued insurance policies to Peak Mechanical Corp. (Peak). Reserve and Peak were owned by the same two individuals, Norman Zumbaum and Cory Weikel. Zumbaum and Weikel engaged the services of Capstone Associated Services Ltd. (Capstone) to form and administer Reserve as a captive insurer to Peak. Capstone consulted for and managed many captive insurance companies besides Reserve. Capstone handled various technical and management issues, such as preparing policies and recommending premiums. Before Reserve issued policies, Peak had commercial insurance policies from third-party insurance companies that cost approximately $100,000 a year. Peak maintained those policies and purchased supplemental insurance policies through Reserve that cost more than $400,000 a year.

Capstone took the position that for Reserve to demonstrate it had adequately diversified its risk and to thereby be able to potentially qualify as a valid insurance company, 30 percent of the premiums it received had to come from companies that are not affiliated with it. This 30 percent threshold had been the lowest judicially approved level of unrelated premiums for captive insurers to demonstrate risk distribution in the case law.9

To achieve this level of diversification, Capstone created a reinsurance pool called PoolRe Insurance Corp. (PoolRe). In a reinsurance relationship, one insurance company will cede some of its liability to another insurance company. The reinsured insurance company pays a premium to the reinsurer, and the reinsurer assumes a portion of the reinsured company's liabilities. Through PoolRe several dozen captive insurance companies under Capstone management agreed to reinsure policies issued to each other. For a visual representation of the relationship between the relevant parties, see Figure 1.

PoolRe received a fixed percentage (18.5 percent the first year) of the premiums paid on the policies issued by the captive insurance companies. The captive insurance companies in turn reinsured all of PoolRe's stop-loss coverage, with each captive receiving a premium from PoolRe equal to the premium its insured paid to PoolRe. Through this arrangement, all the captive insurers shared PoolRe's risk of the stop-loss coverage. If one of the captives incurred liability that triggered the stop-loss coverage, PoolRe would pay its share of the loss but would be fully reimbursed through the reinsurance it obtained from the captives, with each captive paying its proportionate share. The net result was that each captive received the full premium paid by its insureds — the 81.5 percent paid directly to the captive by the insured plus the 18.5 percent paid to PoolRe, which in turn later paid that amount to the captive. See Figure 2 for a visual representation of the reinsurance pool.

Footnotes

1 Reserve Mechanical Corp. v. Commissioner, No. 18-9011 (10th Cir. 2022).

2 Benjamin Alarie and Bettina Xue Griffin, "Captive Insurance Appeal in Reserve Mechanical Will Likely Fail," Tax Notes Federal, Aug. 30, 2021, p. 1431.

3 Chandra Wallace, "IRS Doubles Down on Microcaptives Enforcement," Tax Notes Federal, June 13, 2022, p. 1765.

4 IR-2022-118.

5 IR-2015-19 (IRS "Dirty Dozen" list).

6 Visit bluej.com for more information.

7 Although for some life insurance purposes an "insurance company" is defined under section 816(a) as any company "more than half of the business of which during the taxable year is the issuing of insurance . . . or the reinsuring of risks underwritten by insurance companies."

8 Harper Group v. Commissioner, 96 T.C. 45, 58 (1991), aff'd, 979 F.2d 1341 (9th Cir. 1992); Amerco v. Commissioner, 96 T.C. 18, 38 (1991), aff'd, 979 F.2d 162 (9th Cir. 1992).

9 In Harper Group, the court found the existence of risk distribution had been satisfied when more than 30 percent of the captive's gross premiums were derived from insuring unrelated parties.

