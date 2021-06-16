The Ontario government has amended Regulation 228/20 made under the Employment Standards Act, 2000 ("ESA") to extend the COVID-19 Period for Infectious Disease Emergency Leave from July 3, 2021 to September 25, 2021 ( link). Further information about the Infectious Disease Emergency Leave is available in our blog here.

Effective September 26, 2021, the regular rules around constructive dismissal and temporary layoffs under the ESA will resume. As such, the temporary layoff clock will reset on September 26, 2021.

