An important deadline is approaching for Ontario companies that operate as temporary help agencies (THAs), recruiters and organizations that use the services of THAs or recruiters. Companies who are doing business as THAs or recruiters must submit their license application before July 1, 2024.

THAs and recruitment agencies that submit their applications by the deadline will be permitted to continue to operate on an interim basis until they receive a final decision on their license application. Companies who miss the deadline will not be permitted to operate until they actually receive approval.

Companies and organizations that use the services of THAs or recruiters are also reminded that, as of July 1, 2024, they will be responsible for ensuring that they are conducting business only with THAs and recruiters that are licensed or have submitted an application before the deadline.

For more information about Ontario's licensing requirements, please see our previous summary. For forms and application guidance, click here. If you want to check on the status of an application (your own or others), visit the Government of Ontario's website.

