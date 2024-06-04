ARTICLE
4 June 2024

Important Reminder: AUM Training For Registrants Available

Professionals at AUM Law can help registered firms meet their training obligations by providing in-person or virtual training for staff, tailored to the requirements that apply to your firm, on a fixed-fee basis.
Professionals at AUM Law can help registered firms meet their training obligations by providing in-person or virtual training for staff, tailored to the requirements that apply to your firm, on a fixed-fee basis. We provide training on several core regulatory topics, including AML obligations, getting your firm audit ready, KYC/KYP/Suitability, and conflicts of interest. If you would like to learn more, please contact us or ask about our training brochure.

