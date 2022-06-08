Canada:
E-BOOK: How The Board Can Enable New Talent Recruitment
08 June 2022
DiliTrust Canada Inc.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Canada's workforce is shrinking as labour shortages take
hold and baby boomers reach retirement. This seismic shift in the
workplace isn't just a human resources headache. It's a
profound change that must be managed carefully if companies are to
survive long-term.
Download this E-Book to discover how the board can
enable new talent recruitment.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Law Practice Management from Canada
Unbuckling The Law Of Contributory Negligence
Alexander Holburn Beaudin + Lang LLP
In Wormald, the plaintiff was injured in a motor vehicle accident while sitting in the back hatch area of a vehicle where no seatbelts were available.
Future Of Law Firm Governance
Applied Strategies, Inc.
The reasons why firms must move from the traditional governance model has been dealt with in depth by numerous people.
Blakes - inSource
Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP
Blakes inSource provides an alternative service delivery model to help clients meet their legal needs in an innovative and efficient way.