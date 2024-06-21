ARTICLE
21 June 2024

Foreign Buyer's Prohibition For Residential Real Estate: Canadian Government Announces A Further Two-Year Extension

The federal government's Prohibition on the Purchase of Residential Property by Non-Canadians Act, which prohibits "non-Canadians "from directly or indirectly purchasing residential property, ...
Canada Real Estate and Construction
The federal government's Prohibition on the Purchase of Residential Property by Non-Canadians Act (the "Act"), which prohibits "non-Canadians "from directly or indirectly purchasing residential property, which was currently set to expire on January 1, 2025, will be extended to January 1, 2027. During which time, corporations and individuals who are considered "non-Canadians" will continue to be prohibited from purchasing residential property.

Read Jeevan Ahuja's article to learn more about this here.

Originally published 12 February 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

