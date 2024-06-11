Limited Appeal Rights Reinstated: Cutting Red Tape To Build More Homes Act, 2024

As of June 6, 2024, the Act removes existing rights of appeal of municipally approved instruments, but the categories of exceptions on this restriction (i.e., those that may still have the right to appeal) have expanded. Significantly, the owners of lands subject to municipally initiated official plans, official plan amendments, zoning by-laws, or zoning by-law amendments will retain the right to appeal such instruments. Third-party appeals of privately initiated applications approved by a municipality will continue to be limited. The definitions of "public body" and "specified persons," both of which will continue to have appeal rights, have been expanded: "public body" is expanded to include hospitals.

"specified person" is expanded to include: NAV Canada Airport owners and operators, subject to certain conditions Licensees under the Aggregate Resources Act, Environmental Compliance Approval (ECA) holders, and Environmental Activity Sector Registrants (EASR), each subject to certain conditions, or the owner of any such lands subject to these permissions



Privately initiated official plan and zoning by-law amendment application approvals are not subject to appeal by adjacent landowners, concerned residents or other third parties, unless the third party is a "specified person" or a "public body," which made submissions at a public meeting prior to adoption of the applications. Landowners remain empowered to appeal municipally initiated instruments to the Ontario Land Tribunal, provided they make an oral submission at a public meeting or written submission prior to instrument adoption. ECA and EASR holders will have the ability to appeal approvals for developments within 300 metres and within areas of employment on the basis of inconsistency with land use compatibility policies under provincial policy statements. Airports with zoning regulations and NAV Canada will have the opportunity to appeal approvals, providing the ability to further protect flight paths.