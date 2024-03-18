In this webinar, we did a deep dive on condo insurance, discussed the pros and cons of Standard Unit by-laws and Insurance Deductible by-laws.

Topics

  • Insurance deductible bylaw
    • At fault
    • No fault
    • Hybrid
  • Standard Unit bylaw
    • Including everything
    • Bare box
    • Hybrid
  • Questions from our viewers

Guest speakers:

  • Tricia Baratta / Gallagher Insurance
  • Josée Deslongchamps / Appolo CI Management
  • Murray Johnson / Corssbridge

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

