In this webinar, we did a deep dive on condo insurance, discussed the pros and cons of Standard Unit by-laws and Insurance Deductible by-laws.

Topics

Insurance deductible bylaw At fault No fault Hybrid



Standard Unit bylaw Including everything Bare box Hybrid



Questions from our viewers

Guest speakers:

Tricia Baratta / Gallagher Insurance

Josée Deslongchamps / Appolo CI Management

Murray Johnson / Corssbridge

