In this webinar, we did a deep dive on condo insurance, discussed the pros and cons of Standard Unit by-laws and Insurance Deductible by-laws.
Topics
- Insurance deductible bylaw
- At fault
- No fault
- Hybrid
- Standard Unit bylaw
- Including everything
- Bare box
- Hybrid
- Questions from our viewers
Guest speakers:
- Tricia Baratta / Gallagher Insurance
- Josée Deslongchamps / Appolo CI Management
- Murray Johnson / Corssbridge
Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com
