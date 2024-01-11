To increase the supply of housing and address the affordability crisis, the BC provincial government has introduced 3 new laws which could result in the most significant housing reforms in decades. Once enacted, these laws will allow up to 6 units on single-family lots, increasing density near transit hubs, and streamlining how cities collect fees from developers.

Bill 44 (Residential Housing) will permit secondary suites or accessory units on every single-family lot and allow for 3, 4, or 6 units depending on the lot size and proximity to transit. Bill 44 will also ban public hearings for any residential rezonings which are consistent with Official Community Plans.

Bill 46 (Development Finance) will allow cities to collect Development Cost Charges (DCCs) from developers for items currently funded through taxation and Community Amenity Contributions (CACs). It will also introduce Amenity Cost Charges (ACCs) to replace CACs for certain items.

Bill 47 (Transit-Oriented Areas) will allow development of buildings with minimum heights of 8, 12, or 20 storeys, depending on their proximity to transit hubs. It will also remove parking minimum requirements for residential projects near transit hubs.

