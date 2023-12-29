The amendments introduced by Bill 44 and Bill 47 represent significant changes to British Columbia's housing policy.

On November 30, 2023, Bill 44: Housing Statutes (Residential Development) Amendment Act, 2023 ("Bill 44") and Bill 47: Housing Statutes (Transit-Oriented Areas) Amendment Act, 2023 ("Bill 47") received royal assent, thereby introducing a number of important changes to the Local Government Act, RSBC 2016, c 1, the Vancouver Charter, SBC 1953, c 55, and other related statutes.

As we discussed in our previous blog posts on Bill 44 and Bill 47, these legislative changes are part of the provincial government's efforts to streamline the delivery of homes, services and infrastructure for growing communities throughout B.C.

Bill 44 requires local governments to allow for increased density on lots currently zoned for single family homes or duplexes, limits the use of public hearings for certain residential projects that are consistent with official community plans and zoning bylaws, and requires municipal governments to update official community plans every five years with public input and in a manner that reflects projected housing needs.

Bill 47 requires municipalities to designate land within 800 metres of rapid transit stations and within 400 metres of major bus exchanges as transit-oriented development areas, and to permit development in accordance with the prescribed minimum density levels within such areas. Bill 47 also removes most parking requirements for developments in these areas.

For a more detailed overview, please refer to our earlier blog posts regarding Bill 44 and Bill 47.

Challenges and opportunities

These changes are anticipated to have a significant impact on the housing market and development in B.C. They will also likely pose new challenges and opportunities for municipalities, developers, builders and landowners, as they navigate the new legal landscape and market conditions.

