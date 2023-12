ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Adina Georgescu, associée et responsable des groupes de pratique de droit administratif, droit municipal et de l'urbanisme, droit de l'environnement et de l'énergie au bureau de Montréal de Miller Thomson, a participé au côté de Luc Gratton avocat et anciennement associé chez Miller Thomson, au deuxième épisode du Balado Institut de développement urbain du Québec (IDU) sur le sujet Bâtir et adapter nos villes, une conversation à la fois, qui porte sur les changements majeurs apportés à la Loi sur l'expropriation !

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Real Estate and Construction from Canada

Buyers Of Home Entitled To Rescission (1000425140 Ontario Inc. V. 1000176653 Ontario Inc.) Gardiner Roberts LLP In Ontario, the doctrine of "buyer beware" (caveat emptor) puts the obligation on real estate buyers to take diligent steps to discover any defects with the property before buying it...

Are Written Agreements And Signatures Required To Make Deals Enforceable? Not Always. Dickinson Wright PLLC In the realm of real estate transactions, it's well understood that for a purchase and sale contract to be legitimate, it must, at the very least, outline the identity of involved parties...

Split Decision Of Supreme Court Of Canada Affirms Construction Project Owners Potentially Liable As 'Employers' Under Occupational Health And Safety Act Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP On November 10, 2023, the Supreme Court of Canada released its decision in a landmark case that deals with the actions that may qualify a project owner as an "employer"...

CRA Extends The Underused Housing Tax Deadline (Again) To April 30, 2024 Gardiner Roberts LLP On October 31, 2023, the Canada Revenue Agency ("CRA") announced that owners affected by the Underused Housing Tax ("UHT") will have until April 30, 2024, to file their return for the 2022 calendar...

Gay Company Limited v. 962332 Ontario Inc: The Meaning Of "Registration" Under The Construction Act And Land Titles Act Singleton Urquhart Reynolds Vogel LLP In Gay Company Limited v. 962332 Ontario Inc, 2023 ONSC 6023, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice provided guidance as to what constitutes "registration" under the Construction Act.