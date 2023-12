ARTICLE

$6 Million Of Additional Property Transfer Tax Levied On Property Owned By Two British Columbia Companies Lawson Lundell LLP On October 24, 2023, the Supreme Court of British Columbia issued a decision finding that additional property transfer taxes of $6,000,000 were payable on a residential property.

What Should You Do When A Co-Owner Doesn't Want To Sell? Devry Smith Frank LLP If you partly own property, but your co-owner does not want to sell (or develop, or mortgage, etc.), don't worry, you have options.

Dutton Do's And Don'ts: Lessons From Yellowstone And Succession On Proper Succession Planning Torkin Manes LLP If the HBO hit series Succession and Paramount's Western phenomenon Yellowstone have taught us anything, it's that the intimate nature of succession planning makes for great television...

Understanding Employer Liability For Accidents At Construction Projects DLA Piper On November 10, 2023, the Supreme Court of Canada released its much-anticipated decision in R. v. Greater Sudbury (City), ‎2023 SCC 28‎.

This Could Be 'The One': Considerations For When A Property Developer Faces Insolvency Aird & Berlis LLP A few weeks ago, real estate practitioners, investors, speculators, lenders and aspiring homeowners were all surprised to learn that The One...