A good condo manager is essential to the smooth operations of your condo. Through thick and thin, your manager is your most trusted ally and, in many cases, your first responder. For this reason, it is essential to build a trusting and respectful, long-term relationship with them. Still, sometimes, the "fit" is lost and management needs to be changed. This can be a daunting and very disruptive transition.

This on-demand webinar covers the following topics:

Considerations before changing management

Termination clauses in management contract

Timing of the transition properly

What to look for in new management

RFP process

Reviewing a new management contracts

Transition between old and new management

Turn over of documents

Starting things on the right foot

Speakers

Rod Escayola (Gowling WLG)

Graeme MacPherson (Gowling WLG)

Murray Johnson (Crossbridge)

Shelley Seaby (Condo management group)

Leran Oirik (Condo Director)

