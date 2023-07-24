self

Mario's guests, Brent Timmerman and Jody Law, are co-CEOs of Pacific West Mechanical, a British Columbia company that provides HVAC and plumbing maintenance services to high-rise buildings, including condominium towers. Through their investment business, Gazelle Capital, Jody and Brent acquired Pacific West after a year-long partnered search and are now in their second year of operating the business. They discuss the attractive features of this sector – which include significant recession resistance – and their thoughts about generating further consolidation via M&A. In their view, the recent surge in interest in HVAC and plumbing businesses is affecting seller expectations but, at the same time, is not showing any signs of slowing down.

