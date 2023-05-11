The City has announced that it is overhauling its Comprehensive Zoning By-law, which could have a dramatic impact on the rules that govern the development of your property and the properties that surround it. The City's review, and the public process that accompanies it, provides a unique opportunity to understand, and potentially influence, the way development is treated around your home, business and community.

A zoning by-law is the primary regulatory tool of a city for governing land use and implementing a city's plans for growth and development within its jurisdiction. Typically, a zoning by-law consists of two parts: (a) use categories, such as residential, commercial, institutional, and industrial, and (b) development standards, which specify how development can occur on a particular property.

A zoning by-law prescribes how land and buildings may be used and developed, including the height, massing, and location of buildings on a property, the density of developments, lot sizes and dimensions, standards for on-site parking, and the character of buildings. A zoning by-law sets the parameters for how property owners can use and develop their land—not just the current use of the property but any future anticipated uses—and how developers can build new structures or alter existing ones. A zoning by-law is essential to ensuring that land use and development within a city proceed according to clear and consistent regulations that reflect the city's vision for its future, protect the public interest and contribute to the well-being of the community.

The City of Ottawa has undertaken the process of developing a new Comprehensive Zoning By-law to replace Ottawa's current Zoning By-law 2008-250. The new Zoning By-law will implement the policies and directions contained in the new Official Plan, which was approved by the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing on November 4, 2022. The new Zoning By-law will be adapted to the growth the City achieved in recent years, as well as to its expected growth in the future. It will provide clarity, which will reduce delays and costs associated with interpreting the current Zoning By-law, and it will be effective and enforceable.

The new Zoning By-law will set zones with their associated permitted uses, which can impact traffic flow and patterns, access, sight lines and parking ratios applicable to your property, as well as impose restrictions on the scope of development or redevelopment of your property. It could "freeze" certain regions of the City and affect the value and marketability of your property. Once a zone is set, it can be difficult and expensive to amend. As a result, influencing the comprehensive zoning process can be an efficient and cost-effective way to ensure that your neighbourhood meets your current and future land-use needs.

In our upcoming bulletins, you will find out about the City of Ottawa's vision and priorities for its future development, the process and timing for the enactment of the new Zoning By-law, the opportunities available to you to influence the City's decisions and what you can do if you disagree with the zoning for a particular neighbourhood or property once the Zoning By-law has been enacted.

