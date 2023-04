ARTICLE

La Loi et son règlement sont entrés en vigueur le 1 er janvier 2023. La Loi vise à contrer la flambée des prix du logement et à freiner la spéculation des investisseurs étrangers en interdisant aux non-Canadiens d'acheter des immeubles résidentiels au Canada pendant une période de deux ans, à quelques exceptions près. Si la Loi impose des restrictions directement aux entrepreneurs en bâtiment et aux promoteurs immobiliers non-Canadiens, une analyse plus poussée permet de constater qu'elle peut également restreindre l'accès aux prêteurs prenant part à la transaction.

