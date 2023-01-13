Canada:
Ban On Foreign Purchase Of Residential Property In UDI News
13 January 2023
Bennett Jones LLP
The Urban Development Institute includes
Bennett Jones' analysis of the Prohibition on the Purchase
of Residential Property by Non-Canadians Act (Act) in the UDI
Federal News update. The Act went into effect on January 1, 2023,
and is in place for two years.
The accompanying regulations were released on December 21, 2022,
and clarify several key sections of the Act, including key
definitions of applicability and exemptions. Details are available
in the Bennett Jones blog, New Rules for Foreign Home Buyers in Canada Come
Into Force January 1, 2023: Here's What You Need to
Know.
