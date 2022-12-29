ARTICLE

Managing Partner, John Fox, recently made his third appearance on the "On the Way Home" podcast to talk about Bill 23 with host Michael Braithwaite and fellow guest and friend Leilani Farha. Leilani is the first Canadian to have held the post of UN Special Rapporteur on Housing and is an expert in human rights law. The podcast brings together a development lawyer and a human rights lawyer to focus on Bill 23. And that is no coincidence – Bill 23, described as a supply bill – finds itself right in the overlap between development and human rights. And that's what makes this podcast so interesting. Is Bill 23 a step forward for development and yet a step back for the right to housing?

