The significant increase in costs and interest rates in 2022, along with the lingering impact of COVID-19, has created additional challenges to operating businesses, consultants, investors and lenders across many Canadian industries. To help businesses navigate these challenges, Gowling WLG's Real Estate Financial Services Group is pleased to host a series of informative webinars.

In 2022, the Canadian real estate development industry experienced a dramatic increase in hard and soft construction costs. Simultaneously, the significant surge in interest rates has not only raised development budgets but also impacted anticipated take-out by increasing both purchaser cost and cap rates (lowering valuations).

In this on-demand webinar, a panel of industry professionals discuss the effect that cost and interest rate increases have had on the Canadian real estate development industry. The panellists share their insights on the impact on development budgets and schedules, financing provisions and requirements, and the application of force majeure provisions.

Speakers

Robert Farmer - Partner, Gowling WLG

Marlon Bray - Senior Director, Cost & Project Management, Altus Group

Katriina Niitsoo - Vice President, Royal Bank of Canada – Real Estate Markets

