Ontario's land use and planning landscape received a major shake up yesterday, November 29th, 2022, as the More Homes Built Faster Act (the "Act") received Royal Assent. The majority of the Act comes into effect immediately upon Royal Assent, while other provisions come into force on a day to be named by proclamation of the Lieutenant Governor. The Provincial Government views the Act as a key step towards achieving its goal of having 1.5 million new homes built over the next 10 years.

Prior to passing its 2nd reading on November 22, 2022, some substantive revisions were introduced after debate and consideration of the Act at the Standing Committee on Heritage, Infrastructure and Cultural Policy. A high-level review of those revisions can be found in our previous bulletin dated November 24, 2022. The Act, together with initiatives introduced through the Proposed Amendments to the Greenbelt Plan and Bill 39: the Better Municipal Governance Act which further introduces the Repeal of the Duffins Rouge Agricultural Preserve Act, represents one of the most significant steps the Provincial Government has taken towards achieving its Housing Supply Action Plan. Our series of bulletins discussing these most recent changes to the land use planning landscape in Ontario can be found below:

McMillan will continue to monitor any further changes to Ontario's planning, development and land use planning policy as the Provincial Government attempts to address the current housing supply crisis.

