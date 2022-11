ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Il reste à voir comment le gouvernement élaborera et mettra en Suvre le cadre réglementaire proposé. Au fur et à mesure que de plus amples renseignements seront accessibles, les acteurs du secteur immobilier devraient faire preuve de diligence afin de s'assurer qu'ils ne contreviennent pas à la loi et prendre les mesures de protection appropriées lorsqu'il s'agit d'immeubles résidentiels.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Real Estate and Construction from Canada

Use It Or Get Taxed On It! Lerners Warning Residential property owners in Canada – a new federal tax is being levied through the Underused Housing Tax Act on underused residential properties. Not all residential property owners...

It's Not Just Foreign Buyers Who'll Be Impacted By Canada's Residential Real Estate Ban MLT Aikins LLP Beginning January 1, 2023, non-Canadians will be subject to a two-year ban on the purchase of certain residential real estate in Canada – and anyone who knowingly helps a non-Canadian...

Impending Ban On Purchases Of Residential Real Estate By Non-Canadians: What Home Buyers, Builders And Brokers Need To Know Torkin Manes LLP The Prohibition on the Purchase of Residential Property by Non-Canadians Act (the "Act") will come into force on January 1, 2023, as one of several measures enacted by the federal government to target...

Underused Housing Tax Lindsay Kenney LLP The Canadian government is one of the most recent jurisdictions to implement a tax on vacant or underused housing in an effort to increase the housing supply.

Complete Or Not Complete: When Is Substantial Performance Attained? Field LLP In Alberta, issuing a certificate of substantial performance allows the major lien fund to be released once the requisite time has elapsed. In British Columbia, issuing a certificate of completion allows...