Noise complaints in condos are amongst the most difficult cases to deal with. Noise is highly disruptive and can be debilitating. At the same time,the perception of noise is highly subjective. While condo owners are entitled to live in a nuisance free environment,they are not entitled to complete quietness. To make matters worse,the source of the noise or the cause for its propagation is not always easy to locate.

This on-demand webinar covers the following topics:

What is noise and how does it travel

How to locate the cause of noise propagation

Various types of noise testing

Noise complaints between neighbours

Noise arising from common elements

Corporations obligations vis a vis noise

Noise at the Condo Tribunal

Speakers

Rod Escayola (Gowling WLG)

Graeme MacPherson (Gowling WLG)

David Plotkin (Gowling WLG)

Martin Villeneuve (Acoustical Engineer with Englobe)

