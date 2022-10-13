In this latest podcast episode, Kenneth Keung and Kim G C Moody describe the April 7, 2022, Canadian Federal Budget proposal that will introduce a new "Residential Property Flipping" income tax rule. Kenneth and Kim discuss the history and context behind the principal residence exemption, what the new proposals state, proposed exceptions to the new rule and whether or not this new rule is necessary. Happy listening!

To listen to the podcast, please click here.

