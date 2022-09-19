Overview

Under s. 82(1) of the Ontario Condominium Act, 1998, ("the Act") the declarant is required to pay interest at the prescribed rate to the purchaser on all moneys paid on account of a purchase price of a proposed unit, from the day the money is paid until the day the unit is available for occupancy (ss. 82(3)). This interest is triggered for payment on the closing or transfer of the unit (via credit to the purchaser in the statement of adjustments), on a rescission by the purchaser where the purchaser's money was deposited, or on termination of an agreement of purchase and sale where deposits are required to be refunded.

Section 19 of Ontario Regulation (O.Reg.) 48/01 provides the current reference for the interest rate for section 82(1) and states that the prescribed rate of interest shall be two per cent per annum below the "bank rate" for the appropriate period, with the rate to be used as at March 31of that year for any deposit interest payable between April 1 to September 30, or the rate as at September 30for any deposit interest payable between October 1 to March 31. The bank rate is defined as the interest rate established by the Bank of Canada as the minimum rate at which it makes short-term advances to members of the Canadian Payments Association. Since the end of 2008, the bank rate has been sitting at less than two per cent, which has effectively translated into an interest rate of zero per cent for any purchaser deposits since that time.

The province has determined as a matter of policy – likely given the effects on the economy as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic which has led to a number of project cancellations – that purchasers should in fact receive interest on deposits. Accordingly, section 1 of O. Reg. 450/22 made under the Act, which comes into force on January 1, 2023, introduces a new reference rate for the prescribed rate of interest that a declarant is required to pay under s. 82(1) of the Act, revoking for new projects the existing bank-rate reference and definition in s. 19(2) and 19(3) of O.Reg. 48/01, and bringing into effect new sections 19.1 and 19.2 of O. Reg. 48/01 to the Act.

Effective January 1, 2023, for all new projects where the first agreement is entered into on or after January 1, 2023, the prescribed interest rate reference shall be to the "policy interest rate" set by the Bank of Canada, pursuant to new section 19.2 of O. Reg. 48/01. The policy interest rate to be used is as at March 31of that year for any deposit interest payable between April 1 to September 30, or the rate as at September 30for any deposit interest payable between October 1 to March 31.

For any existing projects where a bona fide agreement of purchase and sale is entered into prior to January 1, 2023, new section 19.1(1) applies, which maintains the reference to the bank rate, effectively grandfathering the project with a bona fide sale made prior to January 1, 2023 as being anchored to the existing bank-rate calculation.

