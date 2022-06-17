ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

For our final episode of the season, we've invited some of our condo lawyer friends from across the province to join us in for a Condo Law Palooza! The best legal minds in the industry present their favourite recent legal case.

Speakers

Rod Escayola (Gowling WLG)

Graeme MacPherson (Gowling WLG)

David Plotkin (Gowling WLG)

Justin Black (Robson Carpenter)

Patrick Greco (Shibley Righton)

Sonja Hodis (Hodis law)

Natalia Polis (Lash Condo Law)

Jason Rivait (Miller Thomson)





self

"Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com"

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.