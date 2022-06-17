For our final episode of the season, we've invited some of our condo lawyer friends from across the province to join us in for a Condo Law Palooza! The best legal minds in the industry present their favourite recent legal case.  

Speakers

  • Rod Escayola (Gowling WLG)
  • Graeme MacPherson (Gowling WLG)
  • David Plotkin (Gowling WLG)
  • Justin Black (Robson Carpenter)
  • Patrick Greco (Shibley Righton)
  • Sonja Hodis (Hodis law)
  • Natalia Polis (Lash Condo Law)
  • Jason Rivait (Miller Thomson)

