For our final episode of the season, we've invited some of our condo lawyer friends from across the province to join us in for a Condo Law Palooza! The best legal minds in the industry present their favourite recent legal case.
Speakers
- Rod Escayola (Gowling WLG)
- Graeme MacPherson (Gowling WLG)
- David Plotkin (Gowling WLG)
- Justin Black (Robson Carpenter)
- Patrick Greco (Shibley Righton)
- Sonja Hodis (Hodis law)
- Natalia Polis (Lash Condo Law)
- Jason Rivait (Miller Thomson)
