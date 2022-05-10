ARTICLE

Condo owners and residents are required to comply with their condo's governing documents, which sometimes restricts some of their rights. In fact, condo corporations have a duty to take reasonable steps to ensure owners and residents do comply. But what happens when someone cannot comply with these documents as a result of a disability or when someone seeks a valid accommodation? How does a corporation balance competing rights? This is one of the most delicate balancing acts and one fraught with risks.

Topic in this on-demand webinar include:

Competing legislation

Condo's duty to apply legislation and enforce governing documents

Requests for accommodation: What is a disability? Duty to accommodate Procedural duty Substantive duty

What is undue hardship?

What medical evidence can be obtained by condo corporations

Balancing the duty to accommodate with the duty to enforce

Human Rights at the Condo Tribunal

Practical examples: Service and support animals Accessibility issues Medicinal cannabis Recent cases



