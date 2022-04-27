Here's a look at the leave application decisions that the Supreme Court of Canada will be releasing on April 28, 2022.

Each week, we'll be providing a short blog post that summarizes some of the upcoming cases and gives a prediction of the probability that leave will be granted. These predictions will be based on our proprietary machine learning model and dataset of every leave application decision released by the Supreme Court of Canada from January 1, 2018 onward.

Each week, we'll group cases into four categories:

Cases to Watch – These are cases where our model predicts greater than a 25% chance that leave will be granted. These cases have a much better than average chance that leave will be granted. While this doesn't mean that all of them will get leave, they are worth watching as strong candidates.

– These are cases where our model predicts greater than a 25% chance that leave will be granted. These cases have a much better than average chance that leave will be granted. While this doesn't mean that all of them will get leave, they are worth watching as strong candidates. Possible Contenders – These are cases where our model predicts between a 5% and 25% chance that leave will be granted. These cases have an average to somewhat above-average chance of getting leave. While most cases in this category won't get leave, on average, we expect to see a healthy minority of cases in this category being granted leave.

– These are cases where our model predicts between a 5% and 25% chance that leave will be granted. These cases have an average to somewhat above-average chance of getting leave. While most cases in this category won't get leave, on average, we expect to see a healthy minority of cases in this category being granted leave. Unlikely Contenders – These are cases where our model predicts between a 1% and 5% chance that the case will get leave. The safe bet is against leave being granted in these cases, but we do expect to see it from time to time.

– These are cases where our model predicts between a 1% and 5% chance that the case will get leave. The safe bet is against leave being granted in these cases, but we do expect to see it from time to time. Long-Shots – These are cases where our model predicts a less than 1% chance that the case will get leave. Although it will happen from time to time, it would be an outlier for our model for these cases to be granted leave. We will not be providing summaries for these cases.

If this is your first time reading our weekly SCC leave predictions blog, have a look at an explanation and caveats about our model here .

THIS WEEK'S CASES

There are 24 leave application decisions coming out on April 28, 2022. Our model only predicts the probabilities of successful leave applications in cases where leave was sought from the Court of Appeal. We will not comment or provide a prediction on cases where leave was sought directly from a Superior Court decision or on cases in which we are involved. That leaves 24 cases in which we'll give a prediction.

You can find a detailed summary of all of the cases that are up for leave decisions this week here.

Cases to Watch

Cindy Dickson v Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation

Our Model's Prediction: This case has a 51% chance of getting leave.

Frederick Langford Sharp, et al v Autorité des Marchés Financiers, et al

Our Model's Prediction: This case has a 46% chance of getting leave.

Possible Contenders

Yannis Mallat, et al c Autorité des marchés financiers de France, et al

Our Model's Prediction: This case has a 14% chance of getting leave.

Justin Primmer v Her Majesty the Queen

Our Model's Prediction: This case has a 6% chance of getting leave.

Government of Nunavut v Jane Doe (G.E.B. #51)

Our Model's Prediction: This case has a 6% chance of getting leave.

Olivier Charrière c Sa Majesté la Reine

Our Model's Prediction: This case has a 5% chance of getting leave.

Kipling Warner v Kevin Hobbs, et al

Our Model's Prediction: This case has a 5% chance of getting leave.

Unlikely Contenders

Kaban Resources Inc v Goldcorp Inc, et al

Our Model's Prediction: This case has a 4% chance of getting leave.

FIQ - Syndicat des professionnelles en soins de l'Est-de-l'Île-de-Montréal c Centre intégré universitaire de santé et de services sociaux de l'Est-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, et al

Our Model's Prediction: This case has a 4% chance of getting leave.

Yahya Khader, et al v SNC-Lavalin Inc

Our Model's Prediction: This case has a 3% chance of getting leave.

Velly Janvier, et al c Agence du Revenu du Québec

Our Model's Prediction: This case has a 2% chance of getting leave.

Long-Shots

Camille Labit c Commission des normes, de l'équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST)

Our Model's Prediction: This case has a less than 1% chance of getting leave.

Ty Watts v Mountain Country Property Management Ltd

Our Model's Prediction: This case has a less than 1% chance of getting leave.

L.S. v E.P.

Our Model's Prediction: This case has a less than 1% chance of getting leave.

Dale Richardson v Kimberley Richardson

Our Model's Prediction: This case has a less than 1% chance of getting leave.

Zi An Wang v Ryan Lee, et al

Our Model's Prediction: This case has a less than 1% chance of getting leave.

Charles Zi An Wang v Judy Jiang, et al

Our Model's Prediction: This case has a less than 1% chance of getting leave.

Anderson T. Walcott v Toronto Transit Commission

Our Model's Prediction: This case has a less than 1% chance of getting leave.

Wen Wang, et al v Mattamy Corporation, et al

Our Model's Prediction: This case has a less than 1% chance of getting leave.

Construction Blenda inc, et al c Association de la construction du Québec (ACQ), et al

Our Model's Prediction: This case has a less than 1% chance of getting leave.

Galina Kurdina v Toronto Community Housing Corporation

Our Model's Prediction: This case has a less than 1% chance of getting leave.

Volodomyr Hrabovskyy v Université de Montréal, et al

Our Model's Prediction: This case has a less than 1% chance of getting leave.

Volodymyr Hrabovskyy v Attorney General of Canada

Our Model's Prediction: This case has a less than 1% chance of getting leave.

Construction Broccolini inc. / Broccolini Construction Inc c Lambert Somec inc

Our Model's Prediction: This case has a less than 1% chance of getting leave.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.