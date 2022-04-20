In Expropriation Law: 2021 A Year in Review, Gowling WLG's national Expropriation Law Group has summarized several complex and compelling expropriation cases from across Canada in 2021. In the article, the team highlights a number of important issues and key takeaways for those parties involved in the expropriation process.

Hosted by John Doherty, partner and leader of the firm's National Expropriation Law Group, this video recap features Gowling WLG professionals Kelly Duquette, Jonathan Minnes, Kevin Dias, Mark Giavedoni and Emily McCartney, as they each outline the particulars of one of the five noteworthy expropriation law cases of 2021.

Here are the five cases featured in the video:

self

Acting for both expropriated owners and expropriating authorities, Gowling WLG's national Expropriation Law Group applies a creative, practical approach to a range of challenges — from informal negotiations to arbitration proceedings before administrative tribunals, including the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal and the courts.

Members of our team are routinely recognized by leading publications, including Best Lawyers in Canada and the Canadian Legal Lexpert Directory.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.