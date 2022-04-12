Condo corporations are not-for-profit organizations who rely on owners paying their "condo fees" on time. They also need to be able to charge back to owners expenses that specific owners impose on the Corporation. If owners fail to make these payments, the rest of the innocent owners suffer. Having said that, not all chargebacks are valid. We have seen far too much abuse, which have forced owners and condo corps to face off in court.

Topics discussed include:

Regular monthly common expenses

Chargebacks: Damage to common elements Damage to units Insurance deductible amount Indemnification provisions Fines or administrative fees

Condo liens What they cover What they don't cover Process to lien a unit Timing of lien

Power of sale

Can condos charge back legal fees incurred to secure compliance with condo rules: Before the Amlani case The Amlani case Now what?

What legal fees can be recovered in a judicial proceeding: Small claims Superior court of justice Condo Authority Tribunal



Speakers

Rod Escayola (Gowling WLG)

Graeme MacPherson (Gowling WLG)

David Plotkin (Gowling WLG)

Josée Deslongchamps (DES Services )

Michelle Joy (Wilson Blanchard)

Roger Ouseley (Ouseley Hanvey Clipsham Deep LLP)

