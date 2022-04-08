On March 30, 2022, Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing introduced Bill 109, which would create the More Housing for Everyone Act, 2022. If passed by the legislature, this legislation will significantly streamline regulations and approval processes for new housing in the province.

Bill 109 follows many of the recommendations of the Housing Affordability Task Force that we discussed in our February 12, 2022 update. For more information on the Bill and some early reaction from the housing industry, we recommend the following:

The Government of Ontario's news release;

BILD's news release and its summary of the Bill; and

Ontario Home Builders' Association news release.

