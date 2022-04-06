ARTICLE

In honour of International Women's Day, this issue focuses on women in real estate. Over the past two years, the real estate industry has seen a transformation in how and where we live, work and shop. In this issue we had the pleasure of profiling Shirley Bai and Amanda Carew, both are partners in our commercial real estate group.

It was a great opportunity to get to know some of the faces of Foglers better and learn about their practice. We also had the opportunity to interview Jennifer Suess, Senior Vice President, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary at RioCan, Paula Gasparro, Vice President Real Estate Finance at CMLS Financial, and Marnie Taylor, Commercial Real Estate Counsel at Skyline Asset Management Inc. In our conversations with these women, they shared their perspective on leadership, the transformative changes in the real estate sector and what they each foresee as the 'new normal' as we enter 2022.

Articles in this issue:

Don't be Afraid to Take a Chance on Yourself: A Conversation with Jennifer Suess

Leading By Example: A Q&A with Paula Gasparro and Marnie Taylor

Helping Clients Stay One-Step Ahead: A Profile on Shirley Bai, Partner Commercial Real Estate

Bringing Maritime Charm to Bay Street: A Profile on Amanda Carew, Partner Commercial Real Estate

