On February 1, 2022, Fiera Real Estate, as manager, completed a major Fund restructuring and 'roll-in' transaction whereby $260 million of real estate assets across the country were sold from its closed - end GPM 12 Fund to Its open-end FRE Industrial Fund.

Investor approval was required from both Funds. Positive votes in favour were received from the investors who voted via special resolutions consisting of 96.6% and 99.3% of all FRE Industrial Fund ("FREIF") and GPM 12 Investors, respectively.

Among the highlights of the transactions:

31 assets were included in the sale transaction having a total value of $260,275,000 in five provinces;

The properties acquired by FREIF represented a going in cap rate of 4.4% with 1.2 million square feet, a weighted average lease term of 2.96 years, 170 tenants, and occupancy level of 98.7%.

The GPM 12 investors were given the option to elect cash proceeds or Units in FREIF at their NAV per Unit.

Approximately two thirds of GPM 12 Investors elected for units in FREIF, with the remaining Investors electing to receive cash. The cash was funded by FREIF through a combination of new capital from subscribing GPM 12 Investors, the FREIF capital queue, and approximately $26 million of debt.

The remaining assets held by GPM 12 and not part of these transactions are expected to be sold in 2022 with the proceeds of those sales going back to the GPM 12 Investors.

The combined FREIF portfolio now has a total of 99 performing income producing properties with over 480 tenants, 4.4 million square feet, and a gross AUM of $750 million.

Fiera Real Estate is a leading investment management company with offices in North America and Europe. The company is wholly owned by Fiera Capital Corporation, a leading independent global asset management firm with more than US$142.7 billion of AUM as at September 30, 2021.

Gowling WLG advised Fiera Real Estate with respect to this transaction with a team that included Robert Hull and Edward Johnston (corporate), Michael Bussmann (tax), Kirsty Strong (real estate), Ian Macdonald and Elad Gafni (competition), assisted by senior law clerks Jennifer John and Karen Slater.

